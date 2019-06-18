Legendary.

A group of actors that included Randall Park, Wayne Brady, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Daveed Diggs gathered at fellow actor Rafael Casal’s house for one star-studded, epic cypher.

And every single dude featured proved he could really spit.

The guys lay down some pretty damn near perfect bars.

“I take jokes and turn the comedy into drama, I’m bagging on your mama, I’m Jeffrey Dahmer behind ya,” Park raps.

Diggs absolutely murders his verses.

“I used to be about hustle. I used to be about get up and make somethin’ happen but puttin’ together the puzzle I realized I couldn’t make paper from rappin’,” he spits at an astronomical speed.

Now, can someone get these guys a Grammy?