Randall Park's Keanu Reeves Impression Is Oscar Gold

It’s only fitting that the dude who punched Keanu Reeves is able to parody him perfectly as well.

In a game of Vicebreaker, which is pretty much just truth-or-dare, “Always Be My Maybe” star Ali Wong dared co-star Randall Park to do an impression of Keanu Reeves, who’s also in the movie.

“I am the biggest box office draw of the ’90s,” Park says, channeling his best Reeves.

Oscar gold right there.

Though Reeves played a douchebag version of himself in the movie, the cast agreed that the actor is actually not at all like that pretentious jerk.

“He’s a funny, sweet, professional guy who’s really, like, about the work,” Wong told People. “And so much so that it wasn’t intimidating. He was very approachable.”