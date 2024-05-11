Shoppinggiftsunique

35 Random Products You Didn't Know Existed But Absolutely Need

Add a lil' quirk to your life with a dino nugget pillow and a set of sushi magnets.
Rachelle Yang
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
An Ikea bag coin purse that's just absolutely iconic
Promising review: "If this isn't the cutest thing EVER! I use it for carrying my ponytail holders, bobby pins, etc. in my purse. I totally heart it." —Pudingal1
$5.40 at Amazon
A bunch of macaron boxes for decor and for storage
Promising review: "Just received these cute little boxes and am in love with them. Very thick and sturdy plastic but easy enough to open. These will work perfectly for filling solid perfumes and giving out as stocking stuffer gifts as I don't have to worry about it being a snug fit/lid falling off. I imagine these would also be great for pretend food for kids' playsets or for a kid's trinket box. Overall I love them, love their feel, love the colors and am very happy." —Mary
$5.99 at Amazon
A book of 642 tiny things to draw
Former BuzzFeed Shopping writer Jonathan Mazzei says, "My girlfriend got me this book as a gift a few years ago, and it turned out to be even better than I expected! The prompts are super fun, and help you to think outside of the box even during those moments when you feel like you have no ideas. It's great to casually doodle in while passing time since you don't have to think of what to draw, but it also can be really helpful when brainstorming for creative projects. My girlfriend is a visual artist and graphic designer, and she loves using it to play around with ideas and make her think of things she never would have thought of without it. Plus, it's small and super portable! Highly recommend!"
$9.95 at Amazon
A Saem hydrating eye stick
For a top-notch experience, use after refrigeration to better help reduce puffiness. It also can help tighten the appearance of eye wrinkles if you'd prefer for them not to be as noticeable.

Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles, still there some but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
$9.99 at Amazon
A dino nugget pillow because these were all the rage during your childhood
Promising review: "This dino chicken nugget pillow is a real Jurassic dream come true! It's the perfect cuddle companion for all the paleontologists-in-training or anyone with an insatiable appetite for comfort. Just be careful not to accidentally take a bite while you're napping, because it looks deliciously deceiving!" —LadyTee
$9.99+ at Amazon
A lil' car mirror swinging duck accessory
Promising review: "Saw it one day when I was just browsing. That’s usually dangerous I know. It’s actually heavier than I thought it was going to be, in a good way though. It’s not cheaply made. I’ve gotten a few laughs from people in other vehicles. Only side effect is if you get upset at other drivers it isn’t very intimidating when you’re giving the mad stare. LOL. I was pleased with the purchase in all." —Charles Ramsey
$7.98 at Amazon
A "Gracula" garlic crusher because what better way is there to mince garlic
Promising review: "I love this little guy. I found him on a BuzzFeed list and had to have it as soon as I saw it! I’ve minced as many as five cloves in it in seconds. It’s a little tricky getting all of the garlic out once minced (I use a silicone basting brush to get most of it but I always use more than the recipe calls for anyway so it’s not a deal breaker). Cleanup is a breeze because he goes right in the dishwasher!" —Barbie
$17.95 at Amazon
Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick to remove whiteheads and blackheads
Promising review: "I am always using super drying products on my face to target this annoying adult acne I now have, but that causes flaky skin. I have sensitive skin so there are only so many affordable store-bought scrubs I can use, and so far the ones I've tried don't do enough or anything at all. The FIRST TIME I used this I literally watched my pores get cleaned out and my skin wasn't irritated at all by the ingredients. The scent is very pleasant and not too strong at all I think. It seems like it will also last awhile because I really used the heck out of it the first day because it was working so well and my pores are deeply clogged. When I was done my face looked SO much better and was super smooth I was really amazed that this tiny little Tako could do that. I love this thing!" —Diane Delfino
$11.88 at Amazon
A set of cowboy straw toppers
Promising review: "So SO CUUUTE! 10/10!! Good product and keeps my straw from getting bugs or germs on it! Plus, it’s really cute." —JennA
$6.99 at Amazon
An Uno rug to grace your floor with a +4 card
Promising review: "I didn’t believe it would be that good, seeing as that, it was so cheap. But to my surprise, this carpet is absolutely incredible. It’s soft, colorful, and all of my guests love it! you will not regret buying this funky carpet. I can assure you, you are not going to be disappointed. I know that’s hard to believe because you don’t know me, but trust me, you’re going to want to buy this. Believe me." —izzella
$23.99+ at Amazon
Lilliput Little Things / Etsy
A pair of dumpster fire earrings
Lilliput Little Things is a family-owned small biz based in New Orleans, LA. They make the most adorable handmade, hypoallergenic earrings that are GUARANTEED to put a smile on your face.

Promising review: "Love love love these earrings! I get comments and giggles out of coworkers every time I wear them!" —Kimberly
$12 at Etsy
12
Or a pair of cherry earrings
Promising review: "I have sensitive ears and only wear light earrings. These are light, were fine in my ears, and I got so many compliments. I adore them! Highly suggest!" —Emily J. Fuller
$7.99 at Amazon
A dimmable duck night-light
This light doesn't require any batteries — it's rechargeable! It comes with a USB charger.

Promising review: "I ordered this lamp because of its appearance. I didn't NEED a duck lamp...but it has totally filled a void in my life I didn't know existed. Everyone who sees it pokes it. The lamp is actually very functional. It's got a really nice set of brightness options and the glow is yellowish, which is much nicer than white in a dim/dark room. One thing that isn't mentioned in the description is that its legs are utterly floppy. It's terrific." —Literated
$15.99 at Amazon
A Nessie bookmark
Promising review: "Absolutely love my Nessie bookmark. Product looks exactly like the images on the website. Very durable and small boost of serotonin every time I pick my book back up to read. Have already gifted to a few people." —Brisag64
$7.96 at Amazon
Or a crocodile bookmark to save your place when you're done reading
Promising review: "My mother-in-law loves to read, and now this is the only bookmark she will use." —KATillac
$9.99 at Amazon
A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks
They come with stick-on adhesives so you can easily install 'em!

Check them out on a TikTok of the cat and mouse hooks in action.

Promising reviews: "These are so cute!! I get so happy seeing them hanging by the door waiting to pop back down for when I leave for work. Take the car keys and it's gone. Come back from work, hang them on its tail and they stare at you with this unamused glare. I couldn't be more pleased with this purchase! They're so easy to install, just take the adhesive backing, stick it to the back of one, and stick to the wall. Then enjoy your new friend!" —Amazon Customer
$15.99 at Amazon
A "Hell Done" digital thermometer so you can cook your steaks to your liking
Promising review: "This thermometer not only works perfectly, but is a great conversation starter at gatherings! I've used it a few times now and am completely satisfied with the purchase. It is accurate, and the display is super easy to read. If you buy this, make sure to read the back of the box ;)." —Amazon Customer
$21.95 at Amazon
A suspended "floating" wine bottle holder that'll literally elevate your vino game
Promising review: "I was actually curious if this was actually going to work and if it would look cheap, but it's well made, sturdy, and looks pretty cool. You can use other liquor bottles. Don't be fooled by the empty bottle and lack of weight. I tried full bottles of unopened wine, and it's held up really well. For the price point, you can't beat it, and you will definitely get lots of compliments!" —KGP
$15.60 at Amazon
A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy to add a little funk to your desk
Promising review: "I opened the package and screamed for joy! As I placed the 9-volt battery, my hands were trembling with what was going to happen next! As I turned on the wacky waving inflatable tube man, I knew I have a friend for life. Someone you can really count on cheering you up when you are feeling down. He brought me such joy I started to cry with laughter and happiness." —Robert Wurstner
$8.58 at Amazon
And a desktop punching bag
It comes with both a clamp and an extra-strong suction cup so you can decide how to best attach it to your desk.

Promising review: "It's easy, works well, and I think my desk will fall apart before the punching bag does." —Leah C.
$24.99 at Amazon
A set of cat-themed tarot cards
Promising review: "Honestly, I saw this tarot deck and thought I needed this for ha has. But man. This deck’s images are hilarious. It’s so much fun, and I felt so drawn to it as soon as it was in my hands. I am smitten over these kittens. 😍 10,000% worth the purchase!" —Kathryn Prouty
$17.79 at Amazon
A Grogu night-light
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Heather Braga ~adores~ this. She says: "I am admittedly obsessed with 'The Child' and can't get enough of him — that includes letting him reign over my bathroom at night in the form of the night-light."

Promising review: "Loving it. Needed a soft light for the bathroom, and this does the trick. Not very expensive and comes with bulb. Bonus is the cuteness level. Plus, who doesn't want Grogu watching you go to the loo?" —Adrienne H.
$6.42 at Amazon
A unicorn head squirrel feeder
Promising review: "This is both ridiculous and spectacular. It just might be my best Amazon impulse buy ever." —Meredith
$21.09 at Amazon
A Mystical Fire colorant so you can turn your fire into a mesmerizing light show
P.S. don't use this if you're going to cook food over the fire!

Promising review: "Mystical Fire Colorant is amazing. For a really fun experience, get some of these for your next camping trip. As if a campfire needs improvement...but this stuff is really neat. I'd say the adults love it even more than the kids. We only used one packet and the colors were so good — seems like they lasted at least 20 minutes. There was even color left in the ashes the next day. We will never go camping again without several packs of Mystical Fire on hand." —TeNe
$6.85 at Amazon
An alien? snail? eyes headband
Promising review: "I love this SO MUCH. I embrace my inner snail every time I wash my face. It's soft but not too fluffy and thick. It has a nice stretch, but it's also not too loose where I feel like it's falling. Buy some for you and your snail friends :)" —sam
$5.99+ at Amazon
A dishwasher-safe unicorn pool floatea infuser
Promising review: "LOVE THIS!! I’ve only tried the infuser with one kind of tea (blue butterfly pea flower) but it was delicious! Will need to buy at least one more to bring to the office! Plus it looks so adorable in my Hocus Pocus mug. 😊" —Anna
$15.99+ at Amazon
A Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend
My colleague Emma Lord loves this stuff! Here's what she has to say about it: "I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair."
$4.98 at Amazon
A genie lamp oil stopper/pourer
Promising review: "This is functional and adorable! It does a great job at preventing oil from leaking down the side of my olive oil bottle, and it hasn't popped off while pouring." —Razzlebeedaz
$13.90 at Amazon
Handy Cute Art / Etsy
Some Goldfish-shaped magnets
Note that these may not be a safe choice for homes with kids and pets who may mistake them for the real thing.

Handy Cute Art is a Miami-based small business.

Promising review: "Such a cute little item. Giving this to my friend for her birthday. It's one of those things you didn't know you needed 'til you see it." —Theresa Jenkins
$10.20 at Etsy
Or a set of colorful sushi magnets that guests may think are a little fishy
And check out this creative reviewer, who used the magnets as cake toppers!

Promising review: "Hilarious and perfect for our fridge. It is a little unsettling at how real some of them look! I will be buying more colors of them. The magnets have varying strength but I think that has to do with the way the sushi is around them. They hold up an average sheet of paper or photograph just fine though!" —Katherine Storm
$12.99 at Amazon
A silicone unicorn mold
Promising review: "My 5-year-old is in the year of unicorns and mermaids, she is absolutely obsessed. And she's also very picky eater. She loves having her eggs shaped like unicorns. This thing is so easy to use and easy to clean!!" —Allison
$12 at Amazon
An avocado heating pad that you can also toss in the freezer and use as a cooling pad
Promising review: "This little guy is amazing. Bought it for cramping and it’s so warm and comfy. It really helps relieve pain and has a nice light lavender scent (definitely not overpowering). Perfect little heating pad, and it’s cute, too!" — Kelsey
$22.30+ at Amazon
An iconic 3D-printed mini Stanley keychain
The Feliz Co is a New Jersey-based small business run by a husband and wife.

Promising review: "This keychain is so cute! I love it. It is very well made and was shipped quickly. Very happy with my purchase and the seller! :)" —Becky Moore
$21.98+ at Etsy
An oversized strawberry blanket hoodie
Promising review: "Literally so perfect, very soft and comfortable. The colors are very vibrant and beautiful. If I start moving around my house doing chores, it does get a little warm, but I run warm most of the time and keep my house super cold, so it's not an issue at all!! I can't wait for the fall/winter to come because this will be a game changer!!" —Nicole Muse
$28.99 at Amazon
A cute telescoping boba pencil case
Promising review: "I’m able to fit quite a few pencils, highlighters, pens, and erasers. The material makes it easy to hand wash or machine wash. It’s sturdy, durable, and makes a perfect gift." —Vergeta Jones
$7.99+ at Amazon
