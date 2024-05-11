35 Random Products You Didn't Know Existed But Absolutely Need

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
An Ikea bag coin purse that's just absolutely iconic
2
A bunch of macaron boxes for decor and for storage
3
A book of 642 tiny things to draw
4
A Saem hydrating eye stick
5
A dino nugget pillow because these were all the rage during your childhood
6
A lil' car mirror swinging duck accessory
7
A "Gracula" garlic crusher because what better way is there to mince garlic
8
Tonymoly's octopus-shaped scrub stick to remove whiteheads and blackheads
9
A set of cowboy straw toppers
10
An Uno rug to grace your floor with a +4 card
11
A pair of dumpster fire earrings
12
Or a pair of cherry earrings
13
A dimmable duck night-light
14
A Nessie bookmark
15
Or a crocodile bookmark to save your place when you're done reading
16
A set of pop-up cat and mouse hooks
17
A "Hell Done" digital thermometer so you can cook your steaks to your liking
18
A suspended "floating" wine bottle holder that'll literally elevate your vino game
19
A mini wacky waving inflatable tube guy to add a little funk to your desk
20
And a desktop punching bag
21
A set of cat-themed tarot cards
22
A Grogu night-light
23
A unicorn head squirrel feeder
24
A Mystical Fire colorant so you can turn your fire into a mesmerizing light show
25
An alien? snail? eyes headband
26
A dishwasher-safe unicorn pool floatea infuser
27
A Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend
28
A genie lamp oil stopper/pourer
29
Some Goldfish-shaped magnets
30
Or a set of colorful sushi magnets that guests may think are a little fishy
31
A silicone unicorn mold
32
An avocado heating pad that you can also toss in the freezer and use as a cooling pad
33
An iconic 3D-printed mini Stanley keychain
34
An oversized strawberry blanket hoodie
35
A cute telescoping boba pencil case