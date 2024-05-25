36 Random Products Under $20 That Might Become Your New Favorite Things

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint
2
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief
3
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by
4
The Reverse Coloring Book
5
A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils
6
An affordable luxury-scented candle
7
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to help refine pores and improve your skin texture
8
A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug
9
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
10
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
11
E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
12
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
13
A cult-favorite, luxury-inspired Muse Bath Apothecary Linen Spray r
14
A set of reviewer-beloved aromatherapy shower steamers
15
A shoe stretch spray for the ultimate "breaking in these darn boots" hack
16
Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray
17
A Tagalong accessory parents can link to strollers, grocery carts, and backpacks
18
A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love
19
A retro-inspired Belle's Bookshop T-shirt
20
A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
21
A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds
22
A HotSips reusable straw
23
A cowboy boot match holder and striker
24
A clip finger phone grip to promote more balance when you're on the move
25
A decorative bow-shaped wine stopper
26
A pair of chic wireless headband headphones
27
A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on
28
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
29
Tony Moly Watermelon Dew All Over Sugar Polish
30
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
31
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
32
A mess-proof body bib that is essentially a WHOLE BIB OUTFIT
33
A set of roasted edamame snack packs
34
Or a bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
35
A hanging macrame hat organizer
36
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
