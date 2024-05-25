ShoppingLife

36 Random Products Under $20 That Might Become Your New Favorite Things

Sorry to all your other worldly possessions, but this hands-free portable phone charger is about to beat them all out for number one in your heart.
Emma Lord
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Self-heating soothing foot masks made with Epsom salts, lavender, and peppermint
Check out a TikTok of the foot masks in action.

I'm a long-ish distance runner, and these were certainly an interesting experience for my feet! You slide them on and, after a few minutes, feel a tingling, mildly burning (in a good way) sensation. It doesn't quite numb your feet, but it relaxes them. I kept them on for 30 minutes and then toweled my feet off, and the tingling sensation slowly faded over the next 30 minutes. After that my feet felt very refreshed and relaxed at a time of day when they're usually aching from all the miles I put in. The whole thing was a mess-free, easy process, and I will definitely keep them on hand for longer run days!

Promising review: "Very soothing. My husband and l used these on our European vacation, and they definitely felt good on our feet!" —KS2018
$11.97 at Amazon
2
A lil' polar bear hydrating eye stick for some sweet, sweet relief
Promising review: "I have always had bags and dark circles under my eyes and have tried sooooo many things. I was skeptical that this would work, but oh. my. goodness. This little stick is amazing. The puffiness was gone. Dark circles are still there, but definitely not as bad. It also smells really nice and absorbs instantly. Plus, the container is cute. I highly recommend it to anyone else who has tried all the things and been disappointed." —HeartsUnfold
$9.99 at Amazon
3
A bottle of sulfate-free biotin shampoo that thousands of reviewers swear by
Read more about how biotin shampoo could help with the fullness of hair at Cleveland Clinic.

Maple Holistics is a small business that specializes in beauty products with all-natural ingredients.

Promising review: "I love this shampoo! I had gastric sleeve surgery, and my hair was very, very thin. I started taking biotin and switched to biotin shampoo, as recommended by my doctor. It doesn’t make your hair grow by washing it, but it makes your hair and roots stronger. And it worked. After using the whole bottle, my hair was stronger. I had a lot of new growth that was sticking around (the previous new growth fell out early on), and my hair was getting thicker. Eight months later, my hair is back to normal. It's longer and thicker than ever."Diane J. Huff
$11.95 at Amazon
4
The Reverse Coloring Book
Each book includes 50 pages of watercolor art for you to add lines, along with suggestions for what to add if you want a jumping-off point. Bonus: the pages are perforated, so you can easily tear them out and frame them!

Promising review: "Changed my life. So I get anxious doing the adult coloring books. This was so much fun and made me really think outside of the box. I'm not the best at drawing, but I felt like I was when I was a kid doodling in my textbooks in school." —Carley C.

(Psst — check out these cult-fave black fine point pens for $9.99 on Amazon for a good doodling option!)
$9.90 at Amazon
5
A saline nasal gel to help soothe your poor, dry nostrils
Promising review: "I don't like to talk about it, but every year my nose becomes super dry to the point where I sometimes get a bloody nose. I usually use some squeeze saline, but it got so bad this year that I decided to get this gel. A dab on a finger or a swab and my nose is hydrated, moistened, and not dry as a desert. No winter bloody noses! It is very light, is not slimy or like Vaseline, and it does not have any smell." —Catherine
$3.62 at Amazon
6
An affordable luxury-scented candle
Lulu Candles is a US-based small business that specializes in scented candles and perfumes.

Promising review: "I was staying over at a friend's house and sitting next to her coffee table. She had this candle on the table and even though it wasn't lit I could smell it, and it was so delicious that I instantly went online to find it and bought it for myself! If this came in a perfume I would buy enough to last the rest of my life. I don't know how to even explain the scent but if you are an amber/patchouli/vanilla fan, this is absolutely for you. The jasmine adds an unbelievable freshness without a flowery scent." —Melissa I.
$19.95+ at Amazon
7
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum to help refine pores and improve your skin texture
Promising review: "I am very pleasantly surprised with the results of this so far! I'm in my mid-40s and fair-skinned. Sun damage and age spots were starting to take over my complexion. I've tried so many expensive creams, serums, facials, etc, with little results. Decided to try this based on the number of reviews, and I was not disappointed. After less than a week of using this in combo with their morning facial moisturizer with SPF, I already see a noticeable difference. My skin is hydrated, so much softer, and I can actually see the discoloration fading! I am shocked." —KMC
$12.99 at Amazon
8
A hands-free portable phone charger that sticks right onto your phone plug
Promising review: "I used these several times for the past year, traveling for business and leisure. It is always a challenge to find an outlet at the airport since some airports do not offer a charging station. Using those types can also be a security risk. That's why I love using these portable chargers. They are lightweight and fit in my travel handbag/or small backpack pocket. The portable chargers take about 30–35 minutes to fully charge if dead. Once charged, they charge fast and hold a charge for many hours." —J
$19.99 at Amazon
9
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Fullstar is a small business established in 2017 that specializes in kitchen gadgets.

Check out a TikTok of the veggie chopper in action.

Promising review: "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a Prepworks chopper, which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food, and it has a generous container." —Amazon Customer
$24.99 at Amazon
10
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A "flossing toothbrush" with two layers of bristles
Mouthwatchers is a small business established by Ronald Plotka, DDS, that specializes in antimicrobial toothbrushes designed to get deeper cleans even patients with "great" dental hygiene might miss with traditional brush and floss routines.

I bought it and love it! I usually use an electric toothbrush, but I feel like I'm getting a much more satisfying clean from these?? Especially because I tend to get yellow stains between my teeth no matter *how* much I floss, and these bristles seem to actually target that a lot more effectively. I've switched to using this in the morning and the electric one at night and definitely see a difference in that area in particular.
$8.91 at Amazon
11
E.l.f.'s Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
Promising review: "E.l.f. has really stepped up their game lately! I was using Farmacy Makeup Meltaway, and I loved it, but it was very expensive. I decided to try the E.l.f brand because of the price, and it's the exact same thing! For $11, you can't go wrong with this product. I wear waterproof mascara, and this makes removing it super easy! My face feels super clean and hydrated after using this product. The product lasts for a good amount of time, too." —Haley McCaulley
$10.83 at Amazon
12
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
,
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Hello, that is my face above because I bought into the hype of all the 5-star reviews, and now I will never look back!! Putting it on is like giving my eyelashes butterfly wings. It doesn't get clumpy, it stays put no matter how much you sweat, and you can apply it on very lightly if you don't want it to look so dramatic or continue applying for longer lashes each time.

Promising review: "Saw this product on TikTok and thought it would be expensive looking at the results they got. I am beyond amazed with how my lashes look after about two coats. For around $5 you couldn’t ask for a better mascara! I will be buying this same one when I run out. I was not expecting to like it as much as I do! No complaints." —Kd
$14.97 at Amazon
13
A cult-favorite, luxury-inspired Muse Bath Apothecary Linen Spray r
Promising review: "I was first introduced to this spray when visiting friends during New Years. It smelled so good, I ordered some as soon as I got home. I spray this in my pillow (and my comforter and blankets) right before I lay down at night. I feel it really helps me to relax and fall asleep quickly. I wish they made this scent available to be used in a room diffuser, it smells that good." —kmc6882
$9.98 at Amazon
14
A set of reviewer-beloved aromatherapy shower steamers
Each kit comes with six shower steamers, including lavender, menthol with eucalyptus, vanilla, watermelon, grapefruit, and peppermint, with explanations for each scent's intended use. Read more about aromatherapy and stress and tension at Johns Hopkins.

Promising review: "I truly enjoyed these shower steamers. They smell divine, and not only that, but they each come with a personalized affirmation, and they describe what each one is intended for. I love the personalized letter from the creator, Helen. I will order again, and I will be telling my family and friends to order this as well. I started feeling much more calmer after just smelling them." —Amazon Customer
$16.99 at Amazon
15
A shoe stretch spray for the ultimate "breaking in these darn boots" hack
BuzzFeeder Amanda Davis swears by this spray — check out her Foot Matters Shoe Stretch spray review (#46) for deets!

Promising review: "I purchased my second pair of Dr. Martens three days before I was headed to New Orleans. Seemed like a mistake, right? Maybe it would have been if I hadn't had this spray. I used it once and then walked around the house for a bit with some thick socks on. Then I sprayed the boots again, put beer cans inside of them, and let them sit overnight. I wore my NEW boots all over three different airports (thanks to layovers) and all over New Orleans. I will use this spray on every pair of boots from now to forever." —lauren
$9.99 at Amazon
16
Marc Anthony "Grow Long" Leave-In Conditioner Spray
This is designed for all hair types. For results, you should apply it to wet or damp hair from root to end, then style as usual without rinsing out.

Promising review: "This stuff is magical! Honestly, it’s the best leave-in conditioner I have ever used on my hair. I have highlighted long blonde hair that frizzes and tangles easily. I have tried every leave-in product, and none has compared to this one. It softens, hydrates, smooths, and leaves my hair looking like I just walked out of a salon! Not to mention it smells divine!" —Penelope
$8.99 at Amazon
17
A Tagalong accessory parents can link to strollers, grocery carts, and backpacks
Tagalong Kids is a small business that specializes in family-friendly travel accessories.

Promising review: "Simple, but works great. My toddler wants to do things for himself. This has been a life saver. When he wants to walk he can feel independent and still have a little help with balance." —Trina P.
$8.99 at Amazon
18
A reusable silicone cactus dryer ball that pet owners especially love
Check out a TikTok of the cactus dryer ball.

Promising review: "I just did a load of towels and sheets. They are usually super balled up after drying with wet areas. Using these things made all the difference in the world. I was skeptical, but now I am a believer. I just ordered another package of them." —william whitaker
$7.99 at Amazon
19
A retro-inspired Belle's Bookshop T-shirt
Ellie Store Art is a California-based Etsy shop that specializes in custom retro-style apparel.

Promising review: "Exactly as described and pictured. Great quality. Perfect for our upcoming trip to Disney." —Wendy Doyle
$17.59 at Etsy
20
A pack of cult-favorite Clean Skin Club Clean Towels
Clean Skin Club is a US-based small business specializing in hygienic, vegan, and cruelty-free skincare products.

Promising review: "I absolutely love these. I saw these on TikTok and bought them. I will be buying more. They are great for my face. Really soft and VERY durable and strong, even when wet. You can wash your face [with it] or just dry your face, either way, it’s the best option." —Sahara
$17.05 at Amazon
21
Emma Lord/BuzzFeed
A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds
I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.
$4.98 at Amazon
22
A HotSips reusable straw
Brilli Baby is a small business that specializes in drink accessories for family and home use.

Promising review: "These straws are great. They can go in the microwave when my drinks get cold and they're easy to clean since they can go in the dishwasher. It's flexible but still firm enough to not feel floppy. I feared the oval shape would feel weird or make the straw feel too narrow but it's perfectly fine with the added bonus of being able to fit through travel mug caps." —Jessica He
$9.99 at Amazon
23
A cowboy boot match holder and striker
Matches aren't included with the boot, but you can grab them in lots of different colors on Amazon!

Promising review: "This match stick holder is TOO CUTE. It goes perfectly with my cowboy hat incense holder. The strike patches on the bottom work great to light the matches. Would buy again." —Amazon Customer
$19.99 at Amazon
24
A clip finger phone grip to promote more balance when you're on the move
Promising review: "I love this so much. I've always had a ring holder on the back and hated them. This is like soft rubber. I can hold my phone any way I want. Extremely easy to put on. I will be buying more colors." —Mandy
$9.99 at Amazon
25
A decorative bow-shaped wine stopper
Vos Petits Bonheurs Studio is a New York-based Etsy shop that specializes in beauty and home accessories.

Promising review: "Adorable and on trend, so cute!" —Charisse
$11.04 at Amazon
26
A pair of chic wireless headband headphones
Promising review: "I purchased this product to be able to listen to affirmations as I fall asleep. It has been great for that, and has also been very beneficial on long airplane flights when my ears hurt from the AirPods being in for so long. Also a great option when you are sleeping in a room with someone who snores! My kids keep stealing this from me so I purchased two more to get them for Christmas!" —Dawn Cooperider
$15.99 at Amazon
27
A mini inflatable tube guy for your desk to cheer you on
Promising review: "OMG! I love this guy! These things, large and small, will ALWAYS make me laugh. My husband bought the desk version for me, and I can always count on it to make me laugh. My co-workers love it, too. People just stop by to turn him on for a quick pick-me-up. I would recommend getting the AC plug since batteries can run down fast. I think we should create a community of fellow air-dancer-havers and post clips of our little guys dancing to our favorite songs. Anyone in?" —Mark
$8.58 at Amazon
28
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
This is designed to work on all hair types, with reviewers with 2b–4c curls mentioning it worked for them!

Promising review: "For the price, I was skeptical, but I just used it yesterday and saw an immediate difference in my hair texture. It felt very shiny and healthy. Even after blow drying, it kept its shiny, healthy texture, and I was very impressed! I don't see any issue with the smell at all. Great for dyed, damaged hair. Will definitely be making a staple in my hair routine." —Lauren Marie

$6.68 at Amazon
29
Tony Moly Watermelon Dew All Over Sugar Polish
Promising review: "The best scrub I've ever used. Very thick scrub, easy to control where it goes because it's so thick. I haven't had any ingrown hairs since I've started using this, and my skin has been so much softer." —Madison
$14 at Amazon
30
An oh-so-chic adjustable mini belted pack
Promising review: "TikTok told me this compared to Lululemon, and it’s true, it is. Love this little bag! And the price — you can’t beat it." —Jolie

BuzzFeeder Elizabeth Lilly also owns this — she packed it as her only bag for a busy trip to Iceland, and not only did it hold a ton and keep her hands free, it easily fit around her waist over her outerwear.
$13.98 at Amazon
31
Kitsch's iconic claw clip
Kitsch is an LA-based, self-financed, woman-owned small business established in 2010 that specializes in hair accessories.

Promising review: "Love that you can dress this up or down! It is my go-to accessory for working in preschool to put my hair up quickly. It is elegant and classic. It is amazingly durable even in getting thrown in the bottom of my heavy work bag! I am amazed by this clip. I have coarse, medium thick hair, and it is a perfect size." —Niki
$7.99 at Amazon
32
A mess-proof body bib that is essentially a WHOLE BIB OUTFIT
Promising review: "These are amazing and really save clothes! My baby hates bibs but because you slip this on from the front, she doesn't fight it. Slightly large but this helps cover well. The best part - ready to clean by washing off in the sink!" —Kaitlyn Klinkebiel
$13.99+ at Amazon
33
A set of roasted edamame snack packs
The Only Bean is a small business that specializes in edamame-based foods and snacks.

I am so glad to see that these are trending on Amazon, because I am obSESSED with them. I stash them everywhere and whenever I get hangry, they are an instant fix. The crunch and saltiness are deeply satisfying, and the flavor is subtle but delicious. I throw these into salad and sometimes top my avocado rolls with them when I want to add some ~crunch~ to my meals, too. Also, as someone who doesn't eat a ton of meat, I love that each of these small packs has 11 grams of protein!
$13.47 at Amazon
34
Or a bag of freeze-dried Sour Skittles
Space Age Snacks is a small business that specializes in small batch freeze-dried candy.

Promising review: "Honestly, I didn't know what to expect going in, but I was pleasantly surprised. Skittles normally taste alrighy, but having them freeze dried really made the flavors POP, and genuinely I feel like they had more flavor than normal Skittles. (Then again, that might just be my head playing it up knowing it's a first, who knows, who cares.) Very delicious." —John Blake
$9.99 at Amazon
35
A hanging macrame hat organizer
Promising review: "Love it! Needed something to hold my hats but didn’t take up much room. This was a super cute option. Easy to grab a hat and replace it when needed. Will be buying another soon for all my hats! 🤠" —Amber
$7.99 at Amazon
36
A hands-free (rotating!) phone mount designed for use on all airlines
Perilogics is a small business creating hyper-functional tool holsters and bags for carrying your stuff on the go.

Promising review: "I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers." —Earendil
$12.97 at Amazon
