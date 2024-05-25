36 Random Products Under $20 That Might Become Your New Favorite Things

Emma Lord/BuzzFeed

A shaker of Thin Mint seasoning you need to buy as a favor to all your taste buds

I stared at this for months online before caving and buying it, and when I tell you!! It jazzes up my morning coffee in a way that makes my little '90s baby heart sing. I've also loved it on Greek yogurt, oatmeal, and mug cakes. Plus, when I am feeling lonely for a real Thin Mint, and we're not in Girl Scout cookie season, I'll shake this on an Oreo Thin to stave off the despair.

