"Aggressive drivers. Just let them go."

"When someone follows you in traffic and/or antagonizes you for whatever (stupid) reason, don't think you can handle it on your own and don't wait for them to leave you alone. Call the police and let them handle it. And for the love of all that is holy, don't do anything back to piss them off even more." u/La_Reina_Rubia



"I don't know if the guy tailgating me just caught his wife cheating on him with the gardener and is on his way to kill them both, but I'd rather not find out."