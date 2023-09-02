1
Recently, u/ViolatingBadgers (we do not control these usernames!) asked the good people of Ask Reddit: "what, due to experience, do you know not to fuck with?" Here are some of the most interesting responses...
"Ladders. I worked in an ED at a major trauma center, and the number of otherwise healthy people who came in paralyzed or soon-to-be-dead from falling off ladders was eye-opening."
"Water. Rivers. Current. I'm a fairly good swimmer, and I wanted to swim in a river where the current seemed really tame. Boy, was I wrong! A small moving body of water dragged my poor body like a leaf in the wind."
"Never, ever trust a trench or a hole that's deep enough to go over your shoulders. You will die a horrible death. Yes, at the beach too."
"Drowsy driving. Back in 2015, I had an incident where I fell asleep behind the wheel. It was in mid-August, and I had fallen asleep on my way home from work after a 16-hour night shift. All I remember is that I was driving, then I was waking up in a hospital four hours away from home.
"Heat. Your sanity is the first thing to go in heat stroke. You aren't even aware anything is wrong, you just know you're pissed. Then there's a weird buzzing sensation in your head/chest and the world doesn't feel right. Soon enough, you're a zombie looking for anything to cool off with, and shortly after that, you're unconscious.
"Not immediately washing and disinfecting an open wound."
"Vibrating logs in the forest. Don't investigate. Don't kick it. Don't throw things at it. It is always hornets."
"Dogs, absolutely dogs. Don't get me wrong; dogs are incredible and they have the capacity for so much love and so much good. But a sick, scared, injured, or mentally unstable dog can do a huge amount of damage with its teeth.
"Meth. Ruined my life for a while and I had to fight tooth and nail to get it back. 18 months clean! For real, when you hear not to try meth, not even once, heed that warning."
"Intuition. If something feels wrong, stop. It doesn't matter if it's stepping out onto a snow-covered slope, pulling up to a sketchy gas station, or putting too small of a piece of wood in a table router, listen when your brain tells you, 'this is a bad idea.'"
"Aggressive drivers. Just let them go."
"Ticks."
"If someone at work is bad-mouthing someone else and they ask you what you think of that person, JUST KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT."
"Garage door springs – pay a professional to mess with that shit."
"Cows. Grew up on a cattle farm. They can run faster than you think and can hit you so hard that you fly out of your shoes."
"Being careless in the shower. A few years ago, I was showering and I forgot the new bottle of conditioner sitting in the counter. I slipped on some shampoo residue in a rush to get out of the shower and I slammed my ribs against the porcelain tub.
"Dudes with cauliflower ears."
"Cat bites. I love cats, but got bit by one once. Spent three days in the hospital and there were talks of amputating two of my fingers and maybe half of another finger. I had intense IV antibiotics and came out fine, but was scary for a couple days."
"Cop here and I say motorcycles. I'm not pulling them over, chasing them, or riding them. Too many dead bodies. Let them go and stay away from them."
"No experience with it outside of stuff around the house, but I DO NOT fuck with electricity."
"Blood pressure. If it's high, it will prematurely age your organs silently without any clue until it's too late. I'm not quite 50, but I have kidneys that may not last my life time."
"Canada geese. They will fuck you up."