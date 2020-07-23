Comedian Randy Rainbow made an appointment with infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci to get a cure for ... President Donald Trump. (Watch the song parody below.)

Praising the White House coronavirus task force doctor ― who’s been smeared by the administration after his Trump-defying, science-based talk about the pandemic ― Rainbow sings in a spoof of “Gee Officer Krupke!” from “West Side Story”:

“Gee, Anthony Fauci, so calm and precise / Your raspy voice is sexy and your glasses are nice / You follow the science / on facts you rely / You only want us not to die / What a guy!”

Rainbow’s parody calls Trump the “worst infection of them all” and urges the doc to rescue Americans from his administration.

“Anthony Fauci, their strategy sucks / They slander all the experts and promote all the schmucks,” Rainbow sings. “And still some are buying the garbage they sell / Please save us, Fauci, we’re in hell.”

That’s just Rainbow skewering the president one tune at a time.

