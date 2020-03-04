ENTERTAINMENT

'Any Dem Will Do' In Randy Rainbow's Latest Anti-Donald Trump Parody

The YouTube star reworked the hit song from “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" to make a political point.

Any of the Democratic candidates will be better than President Donald Trump, argues Randy Rainbow in his latest parody video.

Set to the tune of “Any Dream Will Do” from the hit Andrew Lloyd Webber musical “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” the YouTube personality explains how he’s struggling to decide who should get his vote.

“It’s like the Lotto, so here’s my motto, any Dem will do,” Rainbow sings.

“They’re all so white. But that orange fellow, turned the red side yellow, which is why I’m blue,” he adds. “So just do what’s right, when it’s November, and gurl remember, any Dem will do.”

Check out the video here:

