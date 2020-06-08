ENTERTAINMENT

Randy Rainbow Bashes 'Bunker Boy' Donald Trump In New Song Parody

The singing YouTube comedy star trashes the "coward" president for going underground during Washington protests against George Floyd's death.

President Donald Trump’s White House bunker couldn’t protect him from Randy Rainbow.

In a song parody of “The Jitterbug” ― a tune cut from “The Wizard of Oz” ― the YouTube comedian taunted the president for reportedly seeking refuge in the underground hideout as protests over George Floyd’s death flared outside the executive mansion.

Secret Service agents rushed Trump, first lady Melania and son Barron into the bunker for an hour, AP noted. They were never in any real danger, officials told The New York Times, but the anti-racism demonstrations were said to have “rattled” them

Trump later said he was just inspecting the bunker. He didn’t get the benefit of the doubt from Rainbow.

“Guess who’s hiding in the basement? It’s that coward, the Bunker Boy,” Rainbow sang. “... A commander-in-chief might address all the grief, and what’s happening out in the streets, but he’s only a clown so he hides underground, and he sits on the toilet and tweets.”

