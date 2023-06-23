Randy Rainbow's 'Lucy In The Sky' Spanking Of Trump Is A Diamond Forever

Randy Rainbow has devoted many of his song spoofs to trashing former President Donald Trump ― but he just outdid himself. (Watch the video below.)
In a number posted Friday, Rainbow morphed the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” into a masterpiece called “Donald in the John with Boxes,” referring to the classified documents found next to a Mar-a-Lago toilet.
Whether or not Trump ultimately serves a day for the 37 charges against him for his handling of government documents, he just got owned by a sassy satirist.
“Picture his ass in a bright orange jumpsuit/ Banging on bars with a rusty tin cup/ Thought he’d be cute and just take what he wanted/ But looks like it’s time to pay up,” Rainbow sings of the 2024 presidential candidate. “Donald’s in the john with boxes/ Donald’s in the john with boxes/ Donald’s in the john with boxes/ Ahhhhhhhh.”