Randy Rainbow's 'Lucy In The Sky' Spanking Of Trump Is A Diamond Forever

The political spoof master went next level on "Donald in the John with Boxes."
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Randy Rainbow has devoted many of his song spoofs to trashing former President Donald Trump ― but he just outdid himself. (Watch the video below.)

In a number posted Friday, Rainbow morphed the Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” into a masterpiece called “Donald in the John with Boxes,” referring to the classified documents found next to a Mar-a-Lago toilet.

Whether or not Trump ultimately serves a day for the 37 charges against him for his handling of government documents, he just got owned by a sassy satirist.

“Picture his ass in a bright orange jumpsuit/ Banging on bars with a rusty tin cup/ Thought he’d be cute and just take what he wanted/ But looks like it’s time to pay up,” Rainbow sings of the 2024 presidential candidate. “Donald’s in the john with boxes/ Donald’s in the john with boxes/ Donald’s in the john with boxes/ Ahhhhhhhh.”

