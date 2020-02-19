ENTERTAINMENT

There Are ‘No Rules For Donald’ Trump In Randy Rainbow’s Dua Lipa Remix

"One. Attack veterans and decorate your homophobic chauvinist friends," the comedian sings in his version of "New Rules."

Randy Rainbow remixed Dua Lipa’s 2017 hit “New Rules” to take aim at President Donald Trump in his latest spoof video.

The parody ― titled “No Rules For Donald” ― begins with the YouTube performer appearing, via some skilfull video editing, to interview Attorney General William Barr.

Rainbow eventually has enough and bursts into the song, noting how Trump “presidents like no one else” and “only plays by rules he wrote himself.”

Check out the video here:

And compare it to Dua Lipa’s original version here:

