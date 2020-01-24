Randy Rainbow Gives Donald Trump The Reelection Song He Deserves

This political parody is a “Beauty.”

Comedian Randy Rainbow facetiously offered Donald Trump “a hand” on his image problem by crafting a campaign song for his 2020 reelection bid. An impeached president who has told more than 16,000 lies might need a little help, after all.

The song, which dropped this week, is cleverly adapted from the “Gaston” number in “Beauty and the Beast.”

Sings Rainbow in his latest Trump takedown: “Who can cheat like the Don? / Who can eat like the Don? / Who might start World War III with a tweet like the Don? / So if you’ve lost your mind or you hate your children / Vote for the Don, yes, that Don!”

