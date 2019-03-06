Randy Rainbow Sings About Trump's Dictator Crushes In 'He's In Love'

Randy Rainbow puts a mock-romantic spin on President Donald Trump’s failed nuclear summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un in his latest singing satire.

Rainbow on Tuesday released a wickedly tweaked “I’m In Love With a Wonderful Guy” from “South Pacific” ― with the new version spotlighting all the rogue leaders that Trump has taken a shine to, including Kim. (After all, Trump did once declare of their relationship, “We fell in love.”)

“He gets horny for absolute power/treacherous goons put a gleam in his eye,” Rainbow sings. “His taste in men stinks/now he says that he thinks/he’s in love/and we’re all gonna die.”

Watch the fun above and don’t skip Rainbow’s faux “Bachelor”-style interview with Trump at the start.