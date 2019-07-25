President Donald Trump’s attacks on four congresswomen of color and the racist chants from his campaign rally fans got YouTube performer Randy Rainbow riled up with a catchy new political song.
It’s titled “Suckers,” for those lured in by the president’s questionable actions, and it’s a spoof of the Jonas Brothers’ song “Sucker.”
“And all the subliminal race-baiting bullshit you do, you do, you do/is making it cool for your base to act criminal, too ― who knew? ― so they’re suckers for you,” the Emmy-nominated performer sings.
Watch the catchy takedown above.
