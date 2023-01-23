Randy Rainbow Goes All 'Les Miz' On Kevin McCarthy And GOP's 'Imbecilic Scum'

Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who endured 15 rounds of voting to finally become speaker of the House, is now being put through the wringer by Randy Rainbow. (Watch the video below.)

In a new musical spoof released Monday, the comedian retooled “Master of the House” from “Les Miserables” to rip the new leader and other GOP House members.

“Speaker of the House/cunning little chap/covetous, conservative and full of crap/,” sings the Grammy-nominated Rainbow. “Thirsty as a fish/Quick to compromise/Only took the motherfucker 15 tries.” And those are among the more polite lyrics.

Rainbow skewers GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Lauren Boebert (Colo.), Matt Gaetz (Fla.) and George Santos (N.Y.) for good measure. Former President Donald Trump, historically a favorite target, has to settle for a supporting role in this one.

Ultimately it’s McCarthy who earns the top of the marquee by “pissing off the left/paying off the right/pushing an agenda of revenge and spite,” Rainbow sings.

Rainbow and his fans are undoubtedly hoping the run of this Washington production of “imbecilic scum” doesn’t last 16 years like the original Broadway stint of “Les Miserables.”