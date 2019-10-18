Comedian Randy Rainbow has Rudy Giuliani’s number in a new “Mamma Mia” parody, “Giuliani! Here He Goes Again.”

Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, has been caught up in a wave of head-spinning developments. He’s reportedly being investigated by the feds for his Ukraine dealings after two guys who helped him dig up dirt on Joe Biden were arrested.

He was already raising eyebrows for trying to get Trump to use the presidency to pressure Ukraine and for refusing to comply with subpoenas related to the impeachment inquiry into Trump. And the guy just can’t keep a lid on the crazy in his cable news show appearances.

Leave it to Rainbow (with the help of Abba) to hilariously sing about Rudy’s difficulties in a new YouTube performance:

“Giuliani, here we again/lie, lie, how can we believe you?/Giuliani, who let you in /ay, ay, when will Donald leave you?”

Watch the performance above.