Randy Rainbow has his own amusing take on the government shutdown and President Donald Trump’s demands for a border wall in his new musical spoof.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Vice President Mike Pence and Trump himself are all in the firing line in the YouTube comedian’s reimagined version of “There Is Nothing Like A Dame” from 1949 show “South Pacific.”

Check out Rainbow’s “There Is Nothin’ Like A Wall” here:

Compare it with the original here: