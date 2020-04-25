'A Spoonful Of Clorox': Randy Rainbow Channels Mary Poppins In Anti-Trump Parody

Comedian Randy Rainbow on Saturday posted a caustic attack on President Donald Trump and his suggestion that injecting disinfectant into human bodies might work to cure COVID-19.

“When viral symptoms underlie, there are home remedies to apply,” the YouTube star sings in “Spoonful of Clorox” as he channels Mary Poppins. “And every product ’neath your sink might be a medicine drink. No need for tests, the president suggests.”

The lyrics continue to marry Trump’s latest scientifically wrong cure proposal with the classic song: A “spoonful of Clorox makes you temperature go down, your temperature go down .... It’s the latest COVID craze.”

The parody is interspersed with video from Trump’s press briefing on Thursday, during which he mused about how injecting disinfectant (and somehow getting UV light inside the body) could help battle the coronavirus.

Rainbow continues: “A politician who distracts has very little time for facts ... While Dr. Birx is ’bout to barf and hang herself with her own scarf, he diatribes and recklessly prescribes.”

Randy offers some other tongue-in-cheek suggestions that he imagines Trump might propose: Pledge on your pancakes, bleach in your beer, Windex in your wine.

The video finally strikes a serious note: “DO NOT ACTUALLY DRINK CLEANING PRODUCTS,” it says.

One fan on YouTube quipped: “A spoonful of Randy helps me get through the Trump presidency.”

Julie Andrews on Trump: “Oh, Mary Poppins would have shaped him up,” “God knows, if only we had the chance to try.”https://t.co/D2Bxqx0TIu — Chris Griffith (@streetnoodle) April 25, 2020

