Randy Rainbow Channels Barbra Streisand To 'Arraign' On Donald Trump's Parade

Randy Rainbow borrowed from a singing legend for an iconic takedown of Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)

In a video that dropped Tuesday, the lampooning comedian tweaked Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl” into “Don’t Arraign On His Parade.”

Trump is facing the latest of his arraignments in Georgia this week, for a total of four indictments with 91 criminal charges. “Your delusional narcissism is inspiring,” Rainbow tells Trump in his traditional faux interview before he breaks out into song.

It’s quite a number, ending in a wonderfully cheesy re-creation of the “Funny Girl” movie’s tugboat scene where Streisand belts out her classic.

“Don’t tell him he’s a dirty lying bragga’/Life is Big Macs and the sun’s a ball of MAGA/Don’t anybody dare arraign on his parade,” Rainbow sings. “Don’t call him when new charges have arisen/Don’t tell him he’s about to rot in prison/don’t even ― just a hair/arraign on his parade.”

