Comedian Randy Rainbow released an amusing refresher on the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump on Friday.

The YouTube star breaks down the Ukraine scandal in his latest clip titled “He’s Just A Gurl Who’ll Quid Pro Quo” and set to the tune of “I Cain’t Say No” from the musical “Oklahoma!”

“He’s just a petulant kid. He’ll gladly pro quo or quid, he’ll say he won’t but he did,” Rainbow sings at one point.

Check out the clip here:

And compare it to the original below: