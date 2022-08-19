Randy Rainbow Trolls 'Stain On Our History' Trump With 'Yesterday'

Randy Rainbow wants Donald Trump behind bars like, yesterday. (Watch the video below.)

To make his point, the political spoof artist sent up the Beatles’ classic “Yesterday,” a word the ex-president has difficulty saying.

Damning testimony from the Jan. 6 hearings and the FBI’s seizure of top-secret documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home got Rainbow revved up to mock his favorite target in a video he posted Thursday.

“Plain to see/how he screwed with our democracy/bingeing Big Macs while he watched TV/This jizz stain on our history,” the four-time Emmy nominee sang.

“Fuck this guy/and the hypocrites who still comply/Does it really take the FBI/to verify he tends to lie?”

Could the Fab Four have said it better?