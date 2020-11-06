Georgia Senate Candidate Releases Cutest 'Attack' Ad: 'By The Way, I Love Puppies'

Democratic Georgia Senate candidate Raphael Warnock harnessed the cuteness of puppies to poke fun at the attack ads he predicted Trump acolyte Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R) will launch against him before their January runoff election.

A spoof spot that Warnock, the senior pastor at Atlanta’s famed Ebenezer Baptist Church, released on Thursday imagined one such critical ad. The parody mockingly accused Warnock of such atrocities as eating pizza with cutlery, stepping on a crack in the sidewalk and hating dogs.

“Get ready Georgia, the negative ads are coming,” Warnock warned. “Kelly Loeffler doesn’t want to talk about why she’s for getting rid of health care in the middle of a pandemic so she’s going to try and scare you with lies about me.

“I’m staying focused on what Washington could do for you,” Warnock continued.

“And by the way, I love puppies.”

Check out the ad here:

Get ready Georgia. The negative ads against us are coming.



But that won’t stop us from fighting for a better future for Georgians and focusing on the issues that matter. pic.twitter.com/VN0YIA02MG — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 5, 2020

Warnock later asked his followers on Twitter to share their own dog photos:

Before the negative ads against us start, I love puppies😂. Drop your dog photos in the comments in support of our campaign! pic.twitter.com/IvoF4bJDFf — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 5, 2020

And they obliged:

Ghost hopes you have Power going forward! pic.twitter.com/oAdMyzPFzZ — Walter M Kimbrough (@HipHopPrez) November 5, 2020

Some great dogs (and dawg @veal_josie) for Warnock 🤩 pic.twitter.com/EcYxd4wiAV — Emma Powell (@emmapowow) November 5, 2020

Harley with an important message! pic.twitter.com/zyy7kTjE14 — Stacey (@exhaustedStacey) November 5, 2020

