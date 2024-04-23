Rapper Chris King Fatally Shot At 32

Childhood friends and famous peers are mourning rapper Chris King, who died Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee, not long after performing at the Nashville CannaFestival.
The 32-year-old was fatally shot Saturday around 2:30 a.m. while in an alley with friends, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release.
Authorities added that the group was approached by three men who attempted to rob them when King and a 29-year-old man were shot. The group scattered in different directions, with King found later in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel.
He was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and died.
“Love you bro. This one hurts,” Bieber wrote Saturday in a since-expired Instagram Story. “Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”
King, who was born Christopher Cheeks, wrote on Instagram only a few months ago that Bieber let him live at his house “for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago.” He called the Grammy winner “extended family” and said he was “glad some people never change.”
King was the CEO of Snotty Nose Records, which he founded himself, and had more than 140,000 monthly Spotify listeners.
The California native artistically remained largely underground but collaborated with the likes of Ski Mask The Slump God and Trippie Redd, who wrote Sunday on Instagram: “I am so hurt rn I can’t even think I love you bro come back!!!!!”
Machine Gun Kelly, who recently released a collaboration album with Trippie Redd, commented on Instagram that “chris was rare.”
“Nope” star Keke Palmer, who befriended King as a fledgling actor, paid tribute Monday.
“Wow. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace,” she wrote on Instagram. “This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school.”
“When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar,” Palmer continued. “We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend.”
“We will miss you until we meet again,” Palmer wrote, “rest heavenly brother.”
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department added Saturday that “Homicide Detectives are working strong, active leads” and urged anyone with useful information regarding the shooting between Hayes and Church Streets to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.