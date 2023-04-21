Rapper Desiigner Seeking Mental Health Care After Allegedly Exposing Himself On Plane

Desiigner says he is checking into a facility for mental health care after allegedly exposing himself to a flight attendant.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that the incident occurred as the “Panda” rapper returned to the U.S. over the weekend on an international flight, with Desiigner writing on Instagram that he is putting his career on hold to seek professional help.

“For the past few months i have not been ok, and i have been struggling to come to terms with what is going on,” he wrote. “While overseas for a concert i performed at, i had to be admitted in to a hospital, i was not thinking clearly.”

He continued: “They gave me meds, and i had to hop on a plane home. I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane. I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all of my shows and any obligations until further notice.”

TMZ’s report, which cited sources “with direct knowledge,” said Desiigner was questioned by police after the plane landed Monday in Minneapolis but was later let go.

Representatives for Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Selby, did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

"Mental health is real guys," Desiigner wrote to his social media followers after allegedly exposing himself to a flight attendant. Andrew Toth/Getty Images

The New York rapper, who skyrocketed to fame with 2015’s “Panda” and his work with Kanye West, has had brushes with the law before.

In 2016, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor drug and menacing charges against Desiigner after reaching a deal with his lawyers. Police had allegedly found a controlled substance in his SUV following a road rage incident.

In this week’s Instagram post, Desiigner urged his followers to seek psychiatric treatment if they need it.

“Mental health is real guys,” he wrote. “If your not feeling like yourself please get help.”

For substance use disorder or mental health issues, call 800-662-HELP (4357) in the U.S. for the SAMHSA National Helpline.