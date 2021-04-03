DMX Hospitalized Amid Unconfirmed Overdose Reports

DMX has been hospitalized following unconfirmed reports that he experienced an overdose.

A representative confirmed to Billboard that the “Party Up In Here” rapper, 50, was in the hospital as of Saturday, but did not provide further details.

TMZ, citing unnamed sources, wrote earlier that DMX had a heart attack Friday night triggered by a drug overdose and was rushed to a hospital in White Plains, New York. The same anonymous sources also said DMX was in critical condition.

On Saturday morning, Eric B. of the hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim shared a photo of himself and DMX with the caption “Please pray for my brother DMX.”

Rick Ross also mentioned the situation on social media.

“Prayers up for DMX the legend,” he said in an Instagram story posted Saturday. “Let’s put that in the sky.”

Rick Ross sending prayers to DMX 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/aRwSg5plzi — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) April 3, 2021

DMX, born Earl Simmons, has dealt with drug addiction for years and experienced an overdose that left him “semiconscious” in 2016. Last year, he revealed in an interview with fellow rapper Talib Kweli that his issues with substance use first started at age 14, when an a mentor gave him a blunt laced with crack. He also talked about the importance of discussing his problems openly.

“Talking about your problems is viewed as a sign of weakness, when actually, it’s one of the bravest things you can do,” DMX said at the time. “One of the bravest things you can do is put it on the table, chop it up, and just let it out.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.