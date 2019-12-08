Rapper Juice WRLD Dies At 21

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, 21, died Sunday, the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to HuffPost.

A spokeswoman said an autopsy has not been performed at this time and declined to comment further.

Juice WRLD, whose real name is Jarad Anthony Higgins, suffered a seizure in Chicago Midway International Airport after a flight from California early Sunday morning, TMZ first reported. Higgins died after being rushed to the hospital, according to the outlet.

Perhaps best known for his song “Lucid Dreams” ― a dreary love ballad interpolating Sting’s “Shape of My Heart” ― Juice WRLD was among a burgeoning class of popular rappers whose lyrical content focused heavily on his haunting experiences with mental illness and the self-injurious ways he coped with it. His style, which deployed his gravelly whine over dark-sounding instrumentals, was classified by some as “emo rap.”

Juice WRLD’s debut album, “Goodbye & Good Riddance,” was certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 2018 and peaked at No. 6 on Billboard’s most popular albums for that year. His list of collaborations spanned genres, as he worked with artists including Future and Panic at the Disco.

An Instagram post on Juice WRLD’s account said the artist was celebrating his birthday last week.

Hayley Miller contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.