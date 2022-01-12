Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns wanted the Toronto Raptors mascot to become extinct ― at least while he shot his free throws. (Watch the video below.)

The star guard complained to the referees that the red dinosaur was distracting him in a critical moment during Tuesday’s NBA game in Toronto. He asked officials to move the mascot from behind the basket.

The refs didn’t banish the Raptor to a tar pit, but did relocate him to an off-court corner.

Booker made the request between free throws with 6.5 seconds left. He sank both to help the visitors secure a 99-95 victory.

The mascot was particularly noticeable because Scotiabank Arena was without fans due to the coronavirus surge.

devin booker got the raptor removed from behind the basket pic.twitter.com/H7FFTy0bOP — Dan Favale (@danfavale) January 12, 2022

But afterward, Booker, aka Kendall Jenner’s significant other, was willing to let bygones be bygones.

