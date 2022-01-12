Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns wanted the Toronto Raptors mascot to become extinct ― at least while he shot his free throws. (Watch the video below.)
The star guard complained to the referees that the red dinosaur was distracting him in a critical moment during Tuesday’s NBA game in Toronto. He asked officials to move the mascot from behind the basket.
The refs didn’t banish the Raptor to a tar pit, but did relocate him to an off-court corner.
Booker made the request between free throws with 6.5 seconds left. He sank both to help the visitors secure a 99-95 victory.
The mascot was particularly noticeable because Scotiabank Arena was without fans due to the coronavirus surge.
But afterward, Booker, aka Kendall Jenner’s significant other, was willing to let bygones be bygones.
“We hashed it out. We homies now,” Booker said of the mascot, per USA Today. “We’re cool now.”