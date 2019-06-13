Toronto Raptors Grab NBA Championship In Game 6 To Dash Warriors' Dynasty Hopes

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail-biter Game 6 to win the NBA championship Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

Despite a strong opening Warriors lineup, the Raptors eked out a three-point lead by the end of the first half, and the Warriors couldn’t manage to pull out a victory in the hard-fought contest.

The Warriors — and fans — were hoping for a third championship in a row before the franchise moves to the Chase Center in San Francisco for the start of the 2019-2020 season.

The Raptors’ win marks the first time that a team outside the U.S. has taken home the NBA trophy.