Toronto Raptors Grab NBA Championship In Game 6 To Dash Warriors' Dynasty Hopes

The Toronto Raptors defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail-biter Game 6 to win the NBA championship Thursday night at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.
Despite a strong opening Warriors lineup, the Raptors eked out a three-point lead by the end of the first half, and the Warriors couldn’t manage to pull out a victory in the hard-fought contest.
The Warriors — and fans — were hoping for a third championship in a row before the franchise moves to the Chase Center in San Francisco for the start of the 2019-2020 season.
The Raptors’ win marks the first time that a team outside the U.S. has taken home the NBA trophy.
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.