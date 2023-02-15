Raquel Welch was an icon of the 1960s. Sunset Boulevard via Getty Images

Actor Raquel Welch has died at age 82, her management confirmed to HuffPost.

Welch broke into the Hollywood scene in the 1960s and went on to become a symbol of the era, with an eye-catching role as a prehistoric bikini-clad cavewoman in “One Million Years B.C.”

Her management told HuffPost that the “legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage” died after a brief, unspecified illness.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances,” read the statement. “The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs. Raquel leaves behind her two children, son Damon Welch and her daughter, Tahnee Welch.”

Welch got her start on camera as a weather forecaster for KFMB, a San Diego news station, before relocating to Los Angeles and landing a studio contract. It was her role in 1966′s “Fantastic Voyage” — a sci-fi film about a team that gets shrunk down to miniatures so they can enter the body of an important scientist and heal him — that made her a star.