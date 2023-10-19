What's Hot

Ex-NFL Player Rashad Jennings Commits Epic Fail On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

The former New York Giants running back badly fumbled a puzzle that involved Quentin Tarantino on the game show.
Ron Dicker
By 

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Rashad Jennings’ brutal mistake on Wednesday’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” was no pulp fiction. (Watch the video below.)

The former New York Giants running back needed only to fill in the Q of director Quentin Tarantino’s name to solve a “rhyme time” puzzle. And he got thrown for a loss.

Here’s how the board looked: “DRIVING TO RENO WITH _UENTIN TARANTINO.”

Jennings then asked for a P, as in “PUENTIN.” Oof.

Even if the guy isn’t a fan of the “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood” director, he’ll be linked forever with the two-time Oscar winner in the game show fail hall of fame.

Jennings, who rushed for 3,772 yards with three teams in his NFL career, did come through under pressure on another TV competition, however.

He won “Dancing with the Stars” in 2017.

