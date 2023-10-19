LOADING ERROR LOADING

Rashad Jennings’ brutal mistake on Wednesday’s “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” was no pulp fiction. (Watch the video below.)

The former New York Giants running back needed only to fill in the Q of director Quentin Tarantino’s name to solve a “rhyme time” puzzle. And he got thrown for a loss.

Here’s how the board looked: “DRIVING TO RENO WITH _UENTIN TARANTINO.”

Jennings then asked for a P, as in “PUENTIN.” Oof.

Even if the guy isn’t a fan of the “Pulp Fiction” and “Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood” director, he’ll be linked forever with the two-time Oscar winner in the game show fail hall of fame.

