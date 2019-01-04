Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) went from her swearing-in as one of the first Muslim women in Congress to cursing out President Donald Trump within a matter of hours on Thursday.

Tlaib told the crowd at an event hosted by progressive group MoveOn:

“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

The Wrap’s media editor Jon Levine shared footage of Tlaib’s speech to Twitter:

Congresswoman @RashidaTlaib tells cheering crowd that Trump impeachment coming



“We’re going to go in and impeach the motherfucker” pic.twitter.com/oQJYqR78IA — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) January 4, 2019

Tlaib’s comments also were tweeted by multiple other reporters who attended the reception:

Raucous reception for @RashidaTlaib at MoveOn reception near the Hill. Her closing remarks: “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.” — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 4, 2019

Rashida Tlaib to a crowd of cheering supporters in DC: “We’re gonna go in there and impeach the motherfucker!” — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) January 4, 2019

Rep. @RashidaTlaib at an event just now: Recalling a story in which her son said “Look mama you won. Bullies don’t win.” And she said: “You’re right, they don’t. And we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherfucker.” — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) January 4, 2019

Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American congresswoman. She donned a traditional thobe dress for her swearing-in on Thomas Jefferson’s Koran, and shared moments from the day on Twitter.

The congresswoman defended her comments in a statement on Friday.

“Donald Trump is completely unfit to serve as President,” her spokesperson said in a statement. “The congresswoman absolutely believes he needs to be impeached.”

This is it. You officially have a new Congresswoman who is ready to fight for you. Being accessible to every single resident from day one is how I serve you. My door is always open to you. #13thDistrictStrong https://t.co/NYHS7P99PM pic.twitter.com/JUhtkX6LPc — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 3, 2019

This really happened. I am U.S. Congresswoman. Not bad for a girl from southwest Detroit who didn't speak English, daughter of Palestinian immigrants.

#13thDistrictStrong: You helped change Congress forever. Now, let's get to work to change our neighborhoods. #rootedincommunity pic.twitter.com/Xz511eIcyg — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused to rule out the possibility of an indictment against a sitting president in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show that aired Thursday.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that Democrats “only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win 2020.”

As I have stated many times, if the Democrats take over the House or Senate, there will be disruption to the Financial Markets. We won the Senate, they won the House. Things will settle down. They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 4, 2019

This article has been updated to include Trump’s tweets and new comments from Tlaib.

