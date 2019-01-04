Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) went from her swearing-in as one of the first Muslim women in Congress to cursing out President Donald Trump within a matter of hours on Thursday.
Tlaib told the crowd at an event hosted by progressive group MoveOn:
“And when your son looks at you and says, ‘Mama, look, you won. Bullies don’t win.’ And I say, ‘Baby, they don’t.’ Because we’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”
The Wrap’s media editor Jon Levine shared footage of Tlaib’s speech to Twitter:
Tlaib’s comments also were tweeted by multiple other reporters who attended the reception:
Tlaib is the first Palestinian-American congresswoman. She donned a traditional thobe dress for her swearing-in on Thomas Jefferson’s Koran, and shared moments from the day on Twitter.
The congresswoman defended her comments in a statement on Friday.
“Donald Trump is completely unfit to serve as President,” her spokesperson said in a statement. “The congresswoman absolutely believes he needs to be impeached.”
New House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) refused to rule out the possibility of an indictment against a sitting president in an interview with NBC’s “Today” show that aired Thursday.
Trump tweeted Friday morning that Democrats “only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win 2020.”
This article has been updated to include Trump’s tweets and new comments from Tlaib.