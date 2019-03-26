Rashida Tlaib Privately Pushing Trump Impeachment Investigation

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) has been privately urging fellow Democrats to pursue impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, according to Business Insider and Politico.

In a letter distributed Monday night, Tlaib asked her colleagues to back a resolution that would open a House Judiciary Committee investigation into whether Trump has committed any impeachable offenses. The committee is one of a number of House panels already leading other investigations into Trump and his administration.

The White House has repeatedly missed or ignored deadlines to submit records for the various investigations. In response, House Democrats have accused Trump administration officials of “stonewalling,” and have said they are prepared to issue subpoenas to obtain the documents.

“The most dangerous threat to our democracy is President Trump’s actions since taking the oath of office,” Tlaib wrote in Monday’s letter. “The fact that President Trump has yet to comply with various clauses of our U.S. Constitution sets a dangerous precedent. Much of the allegations have yet to be fully investigated by this body who also took an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution. It is critical that we protect the American people and our country from any conflicts of interests that directly erodes our democracy.”

A spokeswoman for Tlaib and a spokesman for House Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) did not immediately respond to requests for comment about the letter.

Politico reported Monday night that Tlaib confirmed her intention “to introduce a resolution backing impeachment within days.” But, Politico said, “she declined to comment further, with a staffer interjecting to keep Tlaib from providing more details.”

Democrats in Congress have regularly debated whether to pursue impeachment proceedings against Trump, with many of the party’s more progressive members, like Tlaib, advocating for it.

In January, the freshman representative made headlines at a progressive rally, declaring: “We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherfucker.”

However, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has repeatedly cautioned against it, and vulnerable Democrats have been reluctant to stake out a position for fear of alienating moderate voters.