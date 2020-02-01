Rep. Rashida Tlaib Boos Hillary Clinton At Bernie Sanders Iowa Event

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) booed Hillary Clinton’s name Friday during a live campaign evert for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in Iowa.

“Haters will shut up on Monday when we win,” she added.

She booed Clinton during a panel discussion that also included Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) at a Sanders’ “Caucus Concert” ahead of the Iowa contest, the first of the election year.

The moderator, Iowa activist and former school board member Dionna Langford, noted that Clinton recently claimed that “nobody likes” Sanders, which drew boos from the audience. Langford cautioned: “We’re not gonna boo. We’re classy here.”

That’s when Tlaib booed.

“You all know I can’t be quiet,” she added. “The haters will shut up on Monday when we win.”

Tlaib infamously said of President Donald Trump shortly after her own election, “impeach the motherfucker.”

Clinton complained in a podcast interview Friday that Sanders didn’t do enough to unite the Democratic Party after he lost the 2016 primary — and that it affected the general election.

“All the way up until the end, a lot of people highly identified with his campaign were urging people to vote third party, urging people not to vote,” Clinton said in an interview with Emily Tisch Sussman on her podcast “Your Primary Playlist.” “It had an impact.”

“Rashida” was trending on Twitter Friday night. Reactions were mixed.

Rashida Tlaib expressed herself freely the same way Hillary Clinton did when talking about Bernie Sanders, so why is the backlash? Hillary is constantly celebrated for throwing shade, but when Rashida does it’s trashy? Rashida is amazing and we’re accepting no slander today. — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) February 1, 2020

Scrutinizing Rashida Tlaib over booing of Hillary Clinton but not HC for her attacks on Bernie Sanders



If that doesn't scream white privilege...



White women say what they want when they want, feel how they feel dare a brown or black woman do the samepic.twitter.com/HtvRn5QoQA — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) February 1, 2020

Rashida Tlaib has been treated with the utmost respect by Hillary Clinton.



She has been defended by Hillary from Trump's vile attacks.



For Tlaib to repay her kindness with boos is stunning in it's uglyness and she should be ashamed of herself.



Grow the fuck up, Rashida. pic.twitter.com/hlrliHKbAi — Shug Bravery knows Bernie is CLEARLY a RACIST (@Brave_Writing) February 1, 2020

Disappointed in Rashida Tlaib. This kind of behavior should never happen, least of all today.



Hillary Clinton led women's rights movement for decades. She has big following. https://t.co/D3m4fcZpSZ — Su Mohan #WinBlue🗽#DemsWork4USA🇺🇸 Call Senators (@SuMoh7) February 1, 2020