Residents in one Northern Virginia community were left rat-tled after a rodent wiped out their power on Friday.

Over 1,500 residents in the Tysons, Virginia area experienced the outage at night, according to WUSA-TV.

Peggy Fox, a spokesperson for Dominion Energy in Northern Virginia, revealed the cause of outage on Twitter: a pesky little, curious critter.

Fox wrote that the outage was due to a rat “that infiltrated a piece of equipment” and caused an outage that left 1,588 customers in the dark.

The outage was resolved after just over an hour, Fox wrote.

Rats!

Twitter users joked about the outage and the rat’s involvement on Saturday.

