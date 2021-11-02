Rats Run Amok At Popeyes In Viral TikTok And There Are Consequences

These Washington rats weren’t voting on the infrastructure bill.

A Popeyes chicken franchise in the nation’s capital was shut down after a viral TikTok video exposed a nasty rodent infestation. (Watch it below.)

In a clip posted earlier this month, TikTok member @blackazzriq01 identified himself as a chicken supplier for Popeyes in Washington and invited viewers into one restaurant located in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

He flicked on the kitchen lights, revealing a parade of rats running up the wall. Some scurried across the floor.

“You still love that chicken from Popeyes?” he says at the end, riffing on the fast food chain’s slogan.

The D.C. Department of Health was deeply fried at what its inspectors found and closed the restaurant on Thursday with a notice that warned of an “imminent health hazard(s) to the public,” the New York Post reported.

