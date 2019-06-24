The popular knitting website Ravelry issued an edict Sunday banning expressions of support for Donald Trump and the Trump administration, citing a prohibition promoting “open white supremacy.”

“We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry,” the new policy stated. “This includes support in the form of forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles and all other content.”

“We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all, and also allow support for open white supremacy,” Ravelry added. “Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy.”

It’s not clear what led the site to issue the new policy, but concerns apparently included knitting projects as well as comments. The site promised not to delete any data for projects in process.

New membership sign-ups were also suspended Sunday.

Ravelry, which boasts some 8 million followers, describes itself as a user-driven site for “knitters, crocheters, designers, spinners, weavers and dyers to keep track of their yarn, tools, project and pattern information and look to others for ideas and inspiration.” The Ravelry name currently features an image of a rainbow Pride flag. Before the national Women’s March in 2017, many knitters posted patterns for pink Pussyhats on the site.

The lengthy statement was based on similar rules for a roleplaying game site that served as a model for Ravelry. It assured members that they can support the president, “just not on the site.” It also warned that “antagonizing conservative members for their unstated positions is not acceptable.”

“We are not endorsing the Democrats nor banning Republicans,” the statement said. “We are definitely not banning conservative politics. Hate groups and intolerance are different from other types of political positions. We are not banning people for past [Trump] support.”

Responses to the Ravelry announcement were largely positive:

Y'all are making me want to learn how to knit just to support you guys. — Ryan Atkins (@ryantatkins) June 23, 2019

And I will be cancelling my account. #MAGA — Shelly Caldwell (@gbfan2323) June 23, 2019

As one of many mods of busy (NON-POLITICAL, SOCIAL) ravelry forums, I can say that the emotional labor of defusing angry & ugly situations where casual hate & intolerance is directed at queer, non-Christian, or minority people is frakking exhausting. Thank you @ravelry ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Rebecca Stone Gordon 💀 (@meanlouise) June 23, 2019

I always knew knitters would save the world ❤️ — AndyGump (@twitgump) June 23, 2019

For all the pro-Trump/pro-Nazi/pro-Confederacy/pro-fascists arguing that Ravelry's decision violates their First Amendment right to free speech: https://t.co/hNYT63WaeR pic.twitter.com/xeRfDZbWsd — Mollie Katie (@molliekatie) June 23, 2019

Ravelry could not be reached for comment.