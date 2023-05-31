Raven-Symoné Reveals Even Her Wife Had To Sign An NDA To Date Her

Raven-Symoné says she’s locked down all her relationships with nondisclosure agreements, even her one with her wife.

The former Disney Channel star revealed why she goes the extra mile to keep her private life private while appearing on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast last week.

“All of my relationships, especially ― obviously ― when I started dating, I had to get people to sign NDAs,” she told Mandel.

“It took me a while to wrap my head around it because it’s very impersonal, but someone in our position needs to do that,” explained Raven-Symoné.

Raven-Symoné married Miranda Maday in 2020. Maday took on Raven-Symoné's birth surname of Pearman and is now Miranda Pearman-Maday. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images

The actor said that even though she doesn’t come to a first date with papers, she makes sure something gets signed “before the naughty times come.”

“Welcome to being a celebrity in Hollywood nowadays,” she said.

Even her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, had to jump through legal hoops before getting closer to the “That’s So Raven” star.

Raven-Symoné remembered how she popped the NDA question two months into the relationship, telling Mandel, “I was really reluctant because I knew something was different about Miranda.”

Though Pearman-Maday was initially reluctant, she understood why it mattered to the star.

“We both were like, ‘This takes away the genuineness of it all, but we also understood that we live in Hollywood.’ She knows who she is. So she did it,” Raven-Symoné said.

The couple would go on to marry in 2020.

The “Cheetah Girls” star raved about her wife while announcing the news on Instagram, writing, “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!”

Watch the full interview here. Her remarks come around the 47:00 mark.