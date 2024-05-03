Raven-Symoné Begs Internet Trolls To Stop Sending Death Threats To Her Wife

Raven-Symoné is calling out people on the internet for apparently sending death threats to her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday.
On Thursday, the “Raven’s Home” star posted a TikTok video of her with Pearman-Maday as she called out people who have attacked her wife online after their appearance last month on the “Bottoms Up With Fannita” podcast.
In that podcast episode, Pearman-Maday told host Fannita Leggett that she had faced backlash for publicly stating that she hadn’t watched the popular Disney Channel show “That’s So Raven,” which ran from 2003 to 2007, before the two met in 2015.
She also later named other projects of Raven-Symoné’s that she hadn’t watched prior to meeting her now-wife.
On TikTok, Raven-Symoné addressed some of the backlash, saying, “I’m here with Miranda, my wife, to tell you stop it in the comments.”
“And stop with the death threats in her DMs,” she continued, calling the attacks “disrespectful” to the couple, who wed in June 2020.
Pearman-Maday said that the response has been “wild” and that she wanted to “clear the air.”
“I never have once said that I did not know who Raven was,” she said, adding that instead she’s said she didn’t “grow up watching ‘That’s So Raven.’”
“But since getting married and meeting her in 2015, I have seen the majority of her work,” she said, adding that her wife is “endlessly talented.”
Pearman-Maday had told Leggett in the podcast that she also hadn’t seen some of her other Disney Channel projects, including the “Cheetah Girls” movies and appearances in the “Zenon” series, before they met.
Although Pearman-Maday, 36, explained that she has since caught up on those shows and that she had previously seen Raven-Symoné in the 2008 film “College Road Trip,” the actor, who is now 38, hadn’t been on her “radar” when she was growing up.
“I do not think I watched anything and registered that it was Raven before we were together,” she said, before speaking directly to her wife: “I knew who you were, but you just, like, were not on my radar.”
Last week, Pearman-Maday addressed a TikTok user who said there was “no excuse” for not having seen much of Raven-Symoné’s work, including her role on “The Cosby Show” that began when she was 4.
Pearman-Maday responded by sharing a clip of the couple’s appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show” last month.
During their appearance, Raven-Symoné had remarked that she believed it was “fantastic” that her wife hadn’t seen a lot of her movies or TV shows before they met.
“Imagine being in a relationship with someone that doesn’t look at you like a famous person even though you’ve been famous your whole entire life,” she said.