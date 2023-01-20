What's Hot

Wife Of 'Boy Meets World' Star William Daniels Says Couple Had Open Marriage

Right-Wing YouTuber Steven Crowder Complains About Being Offered $50 Million

Biden On Classified Docs: 'There's No There There'

Florida Bans AP African-American History Course Over 'Educational Value'

Jennifer Coolidge Shares Heartbreaking Reason Behind Her Insecurities

One Of David Crosby's Final Tweets Was A Fittingly Funny Take On Heaven

Group Of Faith Leaders Sue To Overturn Missouri Abortion Law

Trump Giving 'Political Speech' To Judicial Watch, Which Is Not Supposed To Do Politics

6 Tweets That Perfectly Sum Up Our Disdain For The New Velma

Sarah Michelle Gellar Says There’s 1 Part Of ‘Buffy’ She Refuses To Show Her Kids

San Francisco Man Arrested For Spraying Homeless Woman With Hose

Rep. George Santos Denies Scamming Veteran Over Dying Dog

EntertainmentRaven-Symone

Raven-Symoné Says Her Name Has Been Mispronounced For Years, And It's Confusing Fans

The “That’s So Raven” star revealed the right way to say her name, although fans pointed out that she’s often used the mispronunciation herself.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Raven-Symoné revealed that people have been saying her name wrong for years.
Raven-Symoné revealed that people have been saying her name wrong for years.
David Livingston via Getty Images

Raven-Symoné wants everyone to respect the accent mark.

The “That’s So Raven” star recently shared on her TikTok account that her name has been mispronounced her entire career.

In overlaying text on the TikTok video, the Disney alum wrote that her name is actually pronounced “See-mon-ye” ― not “Si-moan,” as many people thought.

@ravensymone

Those who know…KNOW… fit was cray that day.

♬ original sound - Taylor Dean

The video confused many of her followers, who pointed out in the comments that she used to pronounce her name as Raven “Si-moan” when she did promo videos for the Disney Channel.

“The whole time ‘I’m raven simone and you’re watching Disney channel,’” one commenter wrote, receiving over 4,000 likes. “you could have said it right cause how they gon make you say your own name wrong.”

Raven-Symoné didn’t explain why she had let the mispronunciation slide, but she’s spoken before about feeling pressure to fit into a mold as a young actor.

In 2016, she said in an “It Gets Better” video that although she knew she was gay at age 12, she felt like she couldn’t be honest about her sexuality because she had been “branded at such a young age” to fit the Disney network’s image. She came out publicly when she was 27 in 2013.

“I never thought I would come out because my personal life didn’t matter,” she said at the time. “It was only what was supposed to be sold as the Raven-Symoné brand.”

Raven-Symoné is not the only celebrity to correct the record on their famous name after years of mispronunciations.

Brendan Fraser and Alicia Silverstone have both corrected the mispronunciations of their names in recent years. Anne Hathaway has also admitted that in her personal life, she never goes by the name Anne, and prefers the name Annie.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community