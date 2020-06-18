Raven-Symoné Reveals Secret Marriage To Miranda Maday In Sweet Message

The future we didn’t see ... was Raven-Symoné getting secretly married!

On Thursday, the 34-year-old actor shared a snapshot of herself alongside her now-wife, Miranda Maday, captioned: “I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home. I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday! Let’s tear this world a new a**hole!!!”

Every one of Raven’s fellow “Cheetah Girls” members — Adrienne Bailon, Sabrina Bryan and Kiely Williams — responded to the news with well-wishes. In response to a comment from Bailon, Raven wrote, “thanks boo. Took me forever but I’m in the club now!”

The “That’s So Raven” star also posted a snapshot of a house and backyard with a note of thanks to “all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time.”

Seven people — who presumably attended the wedding — were tagged in the post.

Maday also shared a series of snapshots on Instagram from the nuptials; one was on a 3-D image of her and Raven embracing, captioned: “8PM ~ my wife for life.”

A few other moments from the day appeared in Maday’s Instagram Story:

Instagram

Instagram

Raven has been open about dating women since 2013, though she told Oprah in 2014 that she doesn’t “want to be labeled ‘gay.’”

“I want to be labeled ‘a human who loves humans,’” she said at the time.

In 2015, she publicly introduced AzMarie Livingston as her partner. The pair, who had been together since 2012, split later that same year.

It’s unclear when Raven and Maday began dating or how long they’ve been together. Regardless, congratulations to the happy couple!