Raven-Symoné Says Marriage To Miranda Pearman-Maday Is 'Like A Hot Toddy In Winter'

A month after announcing she’d gotten hitched, Raven-Symoné is still deep in the honeymoon phase.

The “That’s So Raven” star surprised fans in June when she shared a snapshot of her wedding to Miranda Pearman-Maday, a social media manager, on Instagram.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on Monday, Raven reflected on her first few weeks as a newlywed, describing married life as “like a hot toddy in winter, honey.”

As to what set her wife apart from previous people she’s dated, the actor pointed to Pearman-Maday’s ability to keep her ego in check.

“I am a very complicated lady,” she said. “My babes, she’s independent. She’s self-sufficient and she challenges me every day.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Raven confirmed longstanding reports that she has yet to touch any of the salary she earned from her breakthrough role on “The Cosby Show” from 1989 to 1992.

Under California’s Coogan Law, at least 15% of a child actor’s earnings must be deposited into a protected trust account. Raven was just 3 years old when she landed the part of Olivia Kendall, but even as an adult, she said she’d need to submit additional paperwork to access those funds under her bank’s jurisdiction.

“Yes, I haven’t touched it,” the actor, now 34, quipped. “But it’s also because I can’t!”

Next up for Raven is the forthcoming crossover episode that will unite her series “Raven’s Home” with “BUNK’D,” another Disney Channel comedy.

“Raven About BUNK’D” airs Friday on the Disney Channel.

