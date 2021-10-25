Ravens Broadcaster Does Play-By-Play Of Woman Climbing Into Booth For A Drink

The Baltimore Ravens radio team got involved in its own game-changing moment Sunday when a woman attempted to climb into their booth in search of a drink. (Listen to the clip below.)

“You just never know what’s gonna pop up or who’s gonna show up on game day,” announcer Gerry Sandusky said during the broadcast of the Ravens-Bengals game in Baltimore.

Sandusky was doing the play-by-play of a Bengals possession for WBAL when analyst Obafemi Ayanbadejo blurted out, “What are you doing? What are you doing?”

Sandusky continued to call the game and finally revealed what had just happened: “If you were listening, you heard Femi say, ‘What are you doing? What are you doing?’ He was not talking to the players or the coaches. We actually had a fan who was trying to climb into the broadcast booth! She said, ‘I’m a veteran and I’m looking for a drink.’”

“I might make some cocktails at home but this is not the right time or place,” Ayanbadejo chimed in.

Insane moment on Ravens radio as a fan tries to climb into the broadcast booth looking for a drink: pic.twitter.com/RIA8lQjk4v — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 24, 2021

Perhaps the fan was driven to drink by the Ravens losing so soundly, 41-17.