Ray J's Wife Waves Middle Fingers After Sex Tape Joke At MTV Movie & TV Awards

In February 2007, Vivid Entertainment released Ray J and Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, which was filmed in 2003. Titled “Kim Kardashian, Superstar,” the video helped catapult the Kardashian family to the level of fame they have today. The duo dated on and off from 2003 to 2006.

As for Ray J, since then, he’s talked about the incident publicly and even alluded to it in a 2013 song called, “I Hit It First.” The cover art for the single even showed a pixelated image of a woman that looked like Kardashian.

The 38-year-old married Princess Love in August 2016 and the two share a daughter, Melody Love Norwood. They attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards as part of the cast of “Love & Hip Hop.”