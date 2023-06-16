Ray Lewis III, Son Of Baltimore Ravens Hall Of Famer Ray Lewis, Dead At 28

Ray Lewis III, the son of Hall of Fame linebacker and Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis, has died, his family said Thursday. He was 28.

Rashaan Lewis, his younger brother, confirmed his death on Instagram, although details have not been made public.

“Really can’t believe I’m even typing this but RIP big brother,” he wrote. “A true angel I pray you’re at peace now because ik how much you was rlly hurtin. I don’t and won’t ever have the words man cuz this pain right here….I love you I love you I love you.”

Lewis III made a name for himself playing football, beginning a college career at the University of Miami and later for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Virginia Union. Most recently he played for the Wyoming Mustangs, a professional indoor football team.

“He was part of the beginning of the turnaround we had here in Gillette,” the Mustangs’ coach, Cedric Walker, wrote on Facebook. “He was a great man of character, a leader and we are truly blessed to have had him here.”

His father played 17 seasons for the Ravens from 1996 to 2012. He won the title of NFL Defensive Player of the Year twice in 2000 and 2003 and was part of the team’s Super Bowl-winning roster in 2000 and 2012.