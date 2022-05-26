'Goodfellas' Actor Ray Liotta Dead At 67

Actor Ray Liotta, seen last June, has died. via Associated Press

Actor Ray Liotta, best known for his roles in “Field of Dreams” and “Goodfellas,” has died at the age of 67, according to reports Thursday.

The actor was filming a movie called “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic when he died in his sleep. No foul play is suspected, Deadline and TMZ first reported.

Liotta’s publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the circumstances of his death to NBC News.

The Golden Globe-nominated actor was best known for playing American mobster Henry Hill in the 1990 Martin Scorsese-directed blockbuster “Goodfellas,” in which he starred alongside actors Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Lorraine Bracco, who played Liotta’s wife in the film, said she was “utterly shattered” by the news.

“I can be anywhere in the world & people will come up & tell me their favorite movie is Goodfellas,” she tweeted. “Then they always ask what was the best part of making that movie. My response has always been the same ... Ray Liotta.”

He was also known for his portrayal of Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 sports film “Field of Dreams,” alongside Kevin Costner.

Liotta once humorously described the movie as ”‘The Notebook’ for guys,” referring to the notorious 2004 dramatic tearjerker starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Some of Liotta’s also notable acting roles were in “Cop Land,” “Corrina Corrina,” “Blow” and “Hannibal.” His more recent movies include “Marriage Story,” in which he portrayed an aggressive, high-powered Hollywood divorce attorney, and the 2021 Sopranos prequel “The Many Saints of Newark.”