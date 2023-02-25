Ray Liotta's Daughter Remembers 'One-Of-A-Kind Actor' At Walk Of Fame Ceremony

Ray Liotta’s daughter reflected on his legacy Friday as she accepted a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on his behalf in Los Angeles.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him,” his daughter said, adding that the “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams” actor was “the best friend, brother and father anyone could have asked for.”

She looked up at the sky and said she “lucked out” with her father.

“If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky,” she said. “Thank you for your work and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you. Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

Karsen Liotta, who appeared in “A Rumor of Angels” and “Hubie Halloween” alongside her dad, has spoken about her appreciation for him on Instagram since his death.

“Those who knew him, loved him,” she wrote in June.

At this week’s ceremony, Banks offered her own tribute to Ray Liotta, who plays a lead role in her recently released comedy thriller, “Cocaine Bear.”

The filmmaker said she always admired Liotta’s acting but also “genuinely enjoyed him as a human.”

“Although he’s known for playing tough guys, I found him to be charming and a little mischievous,” Banks said, adding that this made him “truly perfect for ‘Cocaine Bear.’”