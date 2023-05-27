Jacy Nittolo is remembering her late fiancée, Ray Liotta, on the one-year anniversary of his death. Nittolo paid tribute on Friday with a reflective Instagram post that contained six photos of their time together — and a mournful caption that ended in solemn acceptance.

“A year ago today I was on a flight home from the Dominican Republic by myself in shock,” she wrote Friday. “My entire world unexpectedly turned upside down. I’ll never forget the beautiful woman, a complete stranger, who sat next to me and didn’t say a word.”

“She gently grabbed and held my hand the entire flight as I cried and looked out the window,” she continued. “When we landed she looked at me and said everything is going to be ok. Your going to be ok. I walked off the plane and met Rays sister for a connecting flight to LA.”

“I don’t know what I would have done without Linda that night,” Nittolo added.

Liotta died in his sleep at 67 while filming a movie called “Dangerous Waters” in the Dominican Republic. His cause of death was revealed only a few weeks ago as heart failure and respiratory system issues.

For Nittolo, the last year has been emotionally tumultuous.

“It’s been a heavy year of pain, heartache, healing, growing and accepting what is,” she wrote Friday. “Learning to smile at what was. It supposedly gets easier with time. No time will change a loss so great. You just learn to live with it and keep going, trusting that all will be ok.”

Nittolo, who previously said she and Liotta were “inseparable,” also reflected on a previous loss.

“Karsen, Dax, Chazz, Jade and Joey…. You keep me going every single day,” she wrote. “20 years ago today of all days my grandmother passed away. She helped raise me. She was the other love of my life and one of my favorites of all time. Both on 5/26.”

Liotta received a standing ovation led by his “Black Bird” co-star Paul Walter Hauser at the Golden Globes in January, and in February was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.