Ray Romano And Keri Russell Vow To Be Truthful At Golden Globes — And It Quickly Goes Awry

The surprise pairing of Ray Romano and Keri Russell at Sunday’s Golden Globes is garnering a resounding thumbs up from viewers.
Appearing to present the award for Best Supporting Male Actor in Television, Romano and Russell jointly promised “to be truthful” in keeping with their New Year’s resolutions.
Fulfilling that shared vow, however, turned out to be trickier than they expected. After Romano praised Russell’s “brilliant” and “remarkable” performance in “The Americans,” Russell found herself at a loss for words when it came to returning the compliment.
“I loved, um ... everything you just said,” she replied.
Watch Ray Romano and Keri Russell at the 2024 Golden Globes below.
When Romano gently asked if Russell had seen his 2023 film “Somewhere in Queens,” the “Felicity” actor offered an unconvincing response.
“I saw your movie, and I loved it,” she quipped, to which Romano joked that he was “almost up to date on ‘The Laundromat,’” playfully mistaking the title of Russell’s Netflix series, “The Diplomat.”
While Romano and Russell may have seemed like an unlikely match, their onstage banter was singled out by viewers as one of the evening’s highlights.
“A dramedy [starring] Keri Russell and Ray Romano is the show I never knew I always wanted,” one person wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.
Added another: “Keri Russell and Ray Romano being the pros that they are, showing the rest how it’s done.”
Russell, a 2024 nominee for her performance in “The Diplomat,” won a Golden Globe 25 years ago for her breakout performance in “Felicity.”
Her husband, Matthew Rhys, acknowledged the anniversary on the red carpet ahead of Sunday’s ceremony, noting that he was “incredibly proud” of his wife “always — but especially tonight.”