Actor Ray Romano sent the censors scrambling for the bleep button during Sunday night’s Oscars broadcast as he told a story about working with Joe Pesci on “The Irishman.”

While presenting the Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling with Sandra Oh, Romano paid tribute to those who work in the category by sharing his experience on the set of the Martin Scorsese flick.

“I would just sit there and be amazed,” Romano said. “And then Pesci would come in and say, ‘Get the fuck outta my chair.’”

Oh raised her eyebrows as Romano dropped the f-bomb.

“I think they’re gonna bleep that,” she said. “Not everything is Netflix, Ray.”

Indeed, he was bleeped, yet the unfiltered version quickly went viral online:

Here’s Ray Romano saying “get the fuck out of my chair” at #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Z74HYZWPHO — Sarah O'Connell (@SarahO_Connell) February 10, 2020

The award went to Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker for their work on “Bombshell.”