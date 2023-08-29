Ray Smith Becomes First Defendant To Enter Plea In Georgia Election Case

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Ray Smith, a Georgia-based lawyer who was indicted for his role in a scheme to undo Joe Biden’s win in the state in the 2020 election, on Monday pleaded not guilty to all charges and filed an arraignment waiver.

“It is counsel’s understanding that by filing this waiver of arraignment, prior to the arraignment date, that Mr. Smith and undersigned counsel are excused from appearing at the arraignment calendar on September 6, 2023,” the filing shared by CNN reads.

Smith is the first defendant to enter a plea in the case brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Former President Donald Trump and the 17 remaining defendants are set to be arraigned on Sept. 6.

Smith surrendered to Georgia authorities last Wednesday and was released shortly after on a $50,000 bond.

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Ray Smith on Aug. 23 in Atlanta, after he surrendered and was booked.

The 12 charges against Smith include violation of Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, solicitation of violation of oath by public officer, and conspiracy to commit false statements and writing.

The indictment alleges that Smith shared several lies during a Georgia Senate Judiciary subcommittee meeting in December 2020, including that at least 10,315 dead people voted in the state during the 2020 election.

He also allegedly encouraged several individuals gathered at the Georgia Capitol on Dec. 14, 2020, to sign a document that falsely declared Trump the winner of the state’s presidential vote.