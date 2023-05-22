'Thor' Actor Ray Stevenson Dead At 58

Actor Ray Stevenson, beloved for his roles in the action, comic book and sci-fi world, has passed away at 58.

Deadline confirmed the news with Stevenson’s reps at Independent Talent on Monday, but they did not disclose any further details. HuffPost has also reached out to Stevenson’s team for comment.

Advertisement

The Irish actor’s extensive credits include parts in Marvel’s “Thor” movies, HBO’s “Rome,” the Bollywood smash “RRR,” the History Channel drama “Vikings” and the sci-fi trilogy “Divergent.”

Ray Stevenson attends the premiere of "Thor: Ragnarok" on October 10, 2017. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

He also voiced the “Star Wars” character Gar Saxon in several animated series and was set to appear in Disney+’s live-action show “Ahsoka” when it premieres this summer.

Stevenson was also set to star in the historical drama “1242: Gateway to the West,” replacing actor Kevin Spacey as the lead.

Advertisement

He is survived by the two children whom he shared with partner Elisabetta Caraccia.

Fans, colleagues and co-stars mourned the loss of the actor on social media.

“Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson,” wrote director James Gunn.

“I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today.”

See more tributes below:

Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson. I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today. ♥️ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 22, 2023

What shocking news for all of us on the team! 💔



Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson.



You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT. pic.twitter.com/YRlB6iYLFi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) May 22, 2023

Ray Stevenson was a fellow Brit and an absolute gent. Actors aren’t always friendly or approachable while they’re shooting but Ray always had time to chat and never failed to be gracious and kind. He treated me and my wife @Leah at the premiere like we were family. I’m gutted. pic.twitter.com/qog8SZsl1T — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) May 22, 2023

Advertisement

I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people. #RIP #RayStevenson pic.twitter.com/atcNWKLSYM — Scott Adkins (@TheScottAdkins) May 22, 2023

So sad to hear the news that Ray Stevenson, our Pullo in Rome, has passed away. A brilliant, gutsy, larger-than-life actor who filled every part he played right up to the brim. My thoughts are with his family, his lovely wife Betta and their beautiful kids. What a loss. — James Purefoy 🇺🇦 (@JamesPurefoy) May 22, 2023