'Thor' Actor Ray Stevenson Dead At 58

Actor Ray Stevenson, beloved for his roles in the action, comic book and sci-fi world, has passed away at 58.
Deadline confirmed the news with Stevenson’s reps at Independent Talent on Monday, but they did not disclose any further details. HuffPost has also reached out to Stevenson’s team for comment.
The Irish actor’s extensive credits include parts in Marvel’s “Thor” movies, HBO’s “Rome,” the Bollywood smash “RRR,” the History Channel drama “Vikings” and the sci-fi trilogy “Divergent.”
He also voiced the “Star Wars” character Gar Saxon in several animated series and was set to appear in Disney+’s live-action show “Ahsoka” when it premieres this summer.
Stevenson was also set to star in the historical drama “1242: Gateway to the West,” replacing actor Kevin Spacey as the lead.
He is survived by the two children whom he shared with partner Elisabetta Caraccia.
Fans, colleagues and co-stars mourned the loss of the actor on social media.
“Damn. So sorry to hear about the passing, far too young, of Ray Stevenson,” wrote director James Gunn.
“I only knew him a little from shooting post-credits of Thor 2 & a couple interactions at events, but we had some good laughs & he was a joy to work with. His friends & family are in my heart today.”
